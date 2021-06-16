Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Heat, humidity build to end the week

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT RETURNS: Thursday & Friday with highs in the 90s
  • STORMY WEATHER: Friday through Monday will feature a few rounds of strong thunderstorms/heavy rain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see some clouds overhead today but overall it will be a sunny day with low humidity. Highs top out in the 80 to 85° range this afternoon.

Tonight looks to be the coolest night this week as low temperatures dip into the 50s for nearly all locations except in Louisville’s core.

Summer heat returns on Thursday with highs well into the 80s; Louisville likely to touch 90 degrees once again. We’ll see plenty of sunshine once again tomorrow. Thursday evening initially features clear skies and pleasant conditions.

Fading thunderstorms diving to the south after midnight brings the chance of rain mainly in southern Indiana. Other locations will see extra clouds early Friday morning.

A front in the area Friday into the weekend will trigger a few rounds of strong thunderstorms and heavy rain. Just as the front fades, we get a double-whammy of another cold front and perhaps a tropical system getting at least closer to us by Monday; both could increase rain chances as we get closer in the forecast.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Get the latest forecast from WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Tawana Andrew.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Midday, June 16, 2021

Most Read

A dually truck driving eastbound on Outer Loop hit a UPS semi-truck and continued under it as...
Two killed in crash involving UPS semi truck, pickup on I-65 at Outer Loop
Just days after admitting to secretly videotaping underage girls undressing, 58-year-old Kerry...
Former police officer convicted of spying on underage girls found dead
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville
Shoni Schimmel, 29, was arrested early in the morning in Oregon on June 14 after a "violent...
Former UofL basketball star slammed with felony assault, criminal mischief charges, per report
The lawsuit claims gender discrimination.
Unwed teacher claims she was fired for being pregnant

Latest News

Get the latest forecast from WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Tawana Andrew.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Midday, June 16, 2021
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/16
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/16
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/16
While heat lightning is a common topic during the summer, it does not actually exist. (Source:...
Behind the Forecast: Why heat lightning does not exist