FORECAST: Heat, humidity build to end the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT RETURNS: Thursday & Friday with highs in the 90s

STORMY WEATHER: Friday through Monday will feature a few rounds of strong thunderstorms/heavy rain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see some clouds overhead today but overall it will be a sunny day with low humidity. Highs top out in the 80 to 85° range this afternoon.

Tonight looks to be the coolest night this week as low temperatures dip into the 50s for nearly all locations except in Louisville’s core.

Summer heat returns on Thursday with highs well into the 80s; Louisville likely to touch 90 degrees once again. We’ll see plenty of sunshine once again tomorrow. Thursday evening initially features clear skies and pleasant conditions.

Fading thunderstorms diving to the south after midnight brings the chance of rain mainly in southern Indiana. Other locations will see extra clouds early Friday morning.

A front in the area Friday into the weekend will trigger a few rounds of strong thunderstorms and heavy rain. Just as the front fades, we get a double-whammy of another cold front and perhaps a tropical system getting at least closer to us by Monday; both could increase rain chances as we get closer in the forecast.

