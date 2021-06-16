FORECAST: Heat returns Thursday, storms to follow

WEATHER HEADLINES

Back into the 90s Thursday & Friday

Storms, some strong late Friday

Scattered showers & thunderstorms through the Father’s Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be the coolest night of the week as we descend into the lower 60s in the city by Thursday morning. Those in the suburbs and outlying areas will be in the 50s!

Thursday is a hot and dry day with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will get up toward 90 degrees in the afternoon. An Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) Air Quality Alert for the Louisville area will be in effect on Thursday.

It’ll be dry and pleasant early Thursday evening, but we’ll start to pick up clouds and a small storm chance by early Friday morning, especially in Southern Indiana. Low temperatures will be near 70 degrees as the humidity increases ahead of the weekend.

After the morning storm chance we’ll heat up into the mid 90s by Friday afternoon. During the evening strong to severe storms in Central Indiana will either dive down into our counties or miss us to the east. Stay tuned for more forecast updates on that!

Some thunderstorms late Friday will have the potential to be strong/severe. We’ll keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the Father’s Day weekend with highs in the 80s.

