FORECAST: Warm today but the heat is lurking…

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT RETURNS: Thursday & Friday with highs in the 90s

STORMY WEATHER: Friday through Monday will feature a few rounds of strong/heavy thunderstorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds passing by from time to time on this Wednesday, but the pleasant air will allow for another awesome day with highs generally in the 80-85 degree range with the warmest in the city.

Tonight looks to be the coolest of the week as low temperatures dip into the 50s for nearly all locations except those in the core of Louisville.

Summer heat is back again with highs well into the 80s on Thursday with the city likely to touch 90 degrees once again.

Clear skies and pleasant weather for Thursday evening. Fading thunderstorms could approach from the north well after midnight with only a small chance that our Indiana counties pick up a downpour. The rest of the area would likely face a batch of clouds.

A front in the area Friday into the weekend will trigger a few rounds of strong/heavy thunderstorms. Just as the front fades, we get a double-whammy of another cold front and perhaps a tropical system getting at least closer to us by Monday. Both could ramp up rain chances as we get closer in the forecast.

