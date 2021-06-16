Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/16

We get to enjoy the low humidity for at least another 30 hours. The heat will not wait and will start to inch up tomorrow and both team up on us for Friday.

We will then need to watch a front that will drop close, but likely not all the way through WAVE Country. But it just has to BE close to put us at risk for some fading t-storms that can still contain strong wind gusts before they disappear. Areas most are risk will be north of I-64. This will include Friday AM and PM. Even Saturday will feature a similar coverage risk but not as intense on the wind damage threat.

Once we move into later Sunday into Monday of next week, another strong front and a likely tropical system in the Gulf will become our headlines.

More on that in the video attached!

