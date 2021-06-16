Gov. DeSantis directs Florida law enforcement to deploy to southern border in Texas, Arizona

Support Local Businesses
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed for state law enforcement agencies to send reinforcements to the southern borders in Texas and Arizona.(News Service of Florida)
By Cristi McKee
Updated: 2 hours ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed for state law enforcement agencies to send reinforcements to the southern borders in Texas and Arizona.

The announcement came at a Wednesday afternoon press conference in Pensacola, which WCTV streamed live on Facebook.

“America’s border security crisis impacts every state and every American,” said Gov. DeSantis at the press conference. “The Biden Administration ended policies implemented by President Trump that were curbing illegal immigration, securing our border, and keeping Americans safe. Governors Abbott and Ducey recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security. I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back.”

The following sheriff’s offices and state law enforcement agencies have already committed to sending aid:

  • The Florida Highway Patrol
  • The Florida Department of Law Enforcement
  • The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
  • Brevard County Sheriff’s Office
  • Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
  • Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
  • Holmes County Sheriff’s Office
  • Lee County Sheriff’s Office
  • Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
  • Pasco County Sheriff’s Office
  • Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office
  • Walton County Sheriff’s Office

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is coordinating this deployment of the law enforcement officers under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

