Gov. DeSantis directs Florida law enforcement to deploy to southern border in Texas, Arizona

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed for state law enforcement agencies to send reinforcements to the southern borders in Texas and Arizona.

The announcement came at a Wednesday afternoon press conference in Pensacola, which WCTV streamed live on Facebook.

“America’s border security crisis impacts every state and every American,” said Gov. DeSantis at the press conference. “The Biden Administration ended policies implemented by President Trump that were curbing illegal immigration, securing our border, and keeping Americans safe. Governors Abbott and Ducey recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security. I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back.”

The following sheriff’s offices and state law enforcement agencies have already committed to sending aid:

The Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

Walton County Sheriff’s Office

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is coordinating this deployment of the law enforcement officers under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

