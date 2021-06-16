LMPD: SUV driver under the influence in crash that killed motorcyclist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The driver of an SUV was found to be under the influence following a crash that left a motorcyclist dead, according to Louisville Metro police.

The crash was reported in the 7900 block of South Third Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. LMPD spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff said the SUV was going southbound and the motorcycle was in the northbound lane when the SUV made an opposing left-hand turn.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.

Ruoff said the driver of the SUV was taken into custody. His name was not released.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.