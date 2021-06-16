Support Local Businesses
Local Olympic hopefuls shine in swim trials

(WILX)
By Mike Hartnett
Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville swimmers, plus an IU grad, made solid showings in the Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday night in Omaha.

Louisville native Brooke Forde, who starred at Stanford University, swam in the 200 meter Freestyle semifinal , and she was strong. Brooke came in second, just a third of a second in back of heat winner, Allison Schmitt, to advance to the Freestyle final which is Wednesday night.

Meantime, a pair of University of Louisville swimmers will get the chance to earn a trip to Tokyo. Cards’ swimmer Zach Harting and teammate Nick Albiero will both compete in the final of the 200 Butterfly. Harting will be co-number one, tied with Luca Urlando, as the fastest swimmers heading into the final. Nick Albiero’s semfinal clocking left him as the fifth- fastest for the Wednesday showdown.

IU grad and past Olympian, Lily King, is head to the Summer Olympics after capturing Tuesday’s final of the 100 Breaststroke.

Next, former Trinity star Hunter Tapp, who swims for N.C. State, could only manage of seventh place finish in the 100 meter Backstroke final. But just a 20-year-old, Tapp could certainly get another Olympic opportunity four years from now.

Wednesday’s Trials can be seen on WAVE 3 News and NBC Sports beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

