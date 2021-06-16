Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Message in a bottle travels across the Atlantic

By WCVB Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - A message in a bottle that was sent from Rhode Island a few years ago has been found more than 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

The person who found the bottle off the mainland of Portugal said he hopes to track down the person who wrote the message.

“Last Friday I was spearfishing, and I found the bottle,” Christian Santos said. “I got it, went out and I opened it, and there was this paper in it and I brought it home.”

The message in the bottle read: “It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and I’m visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont.” The message also included an email address.

“I read it and then I showed it to my mom,” Santos said.

Santos used to live in Boston. Ten years ago, he and his family moved to Portugal.

After finding the bottle, he now has a message for the sender.

“I would like to tell them I found it, where it was and what I was doing, and we’re going to be friends for life,” Santos said.

It is estimated that the note was written around Thanksgiving of 2018.

Santos, along with WCVB, have tried contacting the person who wrote the message, but have had no luck so far.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dually truck driving eastbound on Outer Loop hit a UPS semi-truck and continued under it as...
Two killed in crash involving UPS semi truck, pickup on I-65 at Outer Loop
Just days after admitting to secretly videotaping underage girls undressing, 58-year-old Kerry...
Former police officer convicted of spying on underage girls found dead
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville
Shoni Schimmel, 29, was arrested early in the morning in Oregon on June 14 after a "violent...
Former UofL basketball star slammed with felony assault, criminal mischief charges, per report
The lawsuit claims gender discrimination.
Unwed teacher claims she was fired for being pregnant

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Two great powers’: Biden, Putin plunge into hours of talks
We'll have cooler, less humid weather through Thursday.
FORECAST: Heat, humidity build to end the week
Get the latest forecast from WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Tawana Andrew.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Midday, June 16, 2021
Someone found the bottle off the mainland of Portugal and he hopes to track down the person who...
Message in a bottle travels across the Atlantic