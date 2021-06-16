Oldham County Schools works to get students vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County Schools teamed up with Baptist Health La Grange to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to around 60 students at the Oldham County High School library Wednesday.

Children as young as 12 showed up to get the shot, including Noah Hall, who has a big family vacation coming up.

“We’re traveling this summer, so we wanted to safeguard him from any other strains that he was not been exposed to in our immediate environment, and just safeguard him for the summer,” his mother, Kristen Hall said. “When I got my own vaccination, it was a feeling of relief that I did not expect, and I hope it will be for him too.”

Nearly 13-year-old Madison Kohrs received her first dose of the vaccine after her dad suggested she take it so she can be protected at violin summer camp.

“I said well, ‘I really don’t like shots, but if it’s going to keep me safe it’s for the best,’” Madison said.

After the vaccine was over, Madison told WAVE 3 News it didn’t hurt as bad as she thought.

“It’s better than a finger prick,” she said.

The day was a full circle moment for Madison Keith, a COVID-19 vaccinator for Baptist Health La Grange. When the pandemic first started, she was still in nursing school taking classes online.

She said it’s a rewarded experience getting to vaccinate young people who are eager to return to normal.

“As adults we think so much about other things, but I think for kids they think, ‘If I can do this and get back to life, that’s all that matters at the moment.’”

Oldham County Schools will host three additional pop-up vaccine clinics this summer. Parents can register online here.

South Oldham Middle School

First Dose: June 18, 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Second Dose: July 9, 9 – 11:30 a.m.

North Oldham High School

First Dose: June 23, 1 – 4 p.m.

Second Dose: July 14, 1 – 4 p.m.

East Oldham Middle School

First Dose: June 25, 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Second Dose: July 16, 9 – 11:30 a.m.

