Philips recalls CPAPS, ventilators

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Millions of CPAPs and ventilators are being recalled.

Philips is recalling the machines after problems surfaced with the foam used in the breathing devices.

Philips says particles from the foam could cause toxic emissions.

The company’s website advises people to stop using the devices and contact your doctor about what’s next.

To view a list of appliances affected and how to register your device, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.