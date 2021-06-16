Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Philips recalls CPAPS, ventilators

Philips is recalling the machines after problems surfaced with the foam used in the breathing...
Philips is recalling the machines after problems surfaced with the foam used in the breathing devices.(KXII)
By Carolyn Williams
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Millions of CPAPs and ventilators are being recalled.

Philips is recalling the machines after problems surfaced with the foam used in the breathing devices.

Philips says particles from the foam could cause toxic emissions.

The company’s website advises people to stop using the devices and contact your doctor about what’s next.

To view a list of appliances affected and how to register your device, click here.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dually truck driving eastbound on Outer Loop hit a UPS semi-truck and continued under it as...
Two killed in crash involving UPS semi truck, pickup on I-65 at Outer Loop
Just days after admitting to secretly videotaping underage girls undressing, 58-year-old Kerry...
Former police officer convicted of spying on underage girls found dead
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville
Shoni Schimmel, 29, was arrested early in the morning in Oregon on June 14 after a "violent...
Former UofL basketball star slammed with felony assault, criminal mischief charges, per report
The lawsuit claims gender discrimination.
Unwed teacher claims she was fired for being pregnant

Latest News

The reconstruction of the June 12, 2021 deadly crash on Interstate 64 in Shelby County caused...
Traffic redirected through Shelbyville as police reconstruct deadly weekend crash
UofL has designated Juneteenth as a campus holiday.
Louisville employers recognize Juneteenth as formal holiday
The principal of Bullitt Central High School, Dr. Steve Miracle, has been hired to be...
Bullitt County principal named Marshall County superintendent
The locations will begin operating on June 28.
2 new driver testing sites open in Kentucky