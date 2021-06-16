TARC’s interim executive director slammed by Metro Council committee for lack of leadership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The route leading TARC in the right direction hit a big council committee-sized bump in the road as Interim Executive Director Carrie Butler came under scrutiny for the direction the $110 million transportation agency seems to be heading.

Mayor Greg Fischer appointed Butler, who then got approval from TARC Board to act as the interim executive director.

The Louisville Metro Council’s Government and Oversight Audit Committee questioned Butler and TARC board members on Tuesday evening, leading to a heated discussion about allegations of sexual assault against former Executive Director Ferdinand Risco.

“I don’t care that (Butler) wasn’t here (during Risco’s scandal),” Committee Chairman Brent Ackerson (D-District 26) said. “She walked into what I call a s**t storm. Plain and simple. Her job wasn’t to run the ship, it was to right the ship, and she’s remissed in that duty.”

Committee members were shocked to learn Randy Frantz, TARC’s assistant executive director, was still working for the agency. Frantz was known as Risco’s right-hand man.

Council President David James (D-District 6) asked Butler about Frantz’s employment.

“Is Randy Frantz an at-will employee?” he asked.

“Yes,” Butler said.

“He’s an at-will employee,” James said. “He doesn’t require very much to fire him at all.”

Every Government Oversight and Audit Committee member implored Butler to consider the sworn testimonies by Risco’s alleged victims and fire Frantz, who they said enabled Risco’s inappropriate actions.

Adding to the list, the committee wants to see the TARC Board start operating as its own entity by adopting recommendations made by the council, including getting rid of the people who knew about Risco’s financial and personnel misconduct. During the nearly three-hour conversation, Ackerson said the TARC Board and Butler need to get a laundry list of things done and report back to the committee on their progress.

“Hearing the board say, ‘It’s not our job to micromanage,’” Councilman Scott Reed (R-District 16) said. “You should get into any nook and cranny from a personnel standpoint and a financial standpoint.”

According to committee members, TARC’s sexual assault policies and tip-hotline need to be updated in order to prevent another Risco-like incident in the workplace.

About half of the TARC Board members weren’t in attendance at Tuesday night’s meeting. Those board members, who are believed to have had some knowledge of Risco’s misconduct, claimed to the committee they weren’t able to tune into the meeting via Webex or in person.

