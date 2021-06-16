Support Local Businesses
Traffic redirected through Shelbyville as police reconstruct deadly weekend crash

The reconstruction of the June 12, 2021 deadly crash on Interstate 64 in Shelby County caused traffic backups for miles due to the closure of Interstate, 64.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The investigation of a deadly weekend crash that killed three people in Shelby County caused delays for drivers today as police continued their investigation.

The Shelbyville Police Department accident reconstruction team were back at the scene on interstate 64 reconstructing the Saturday crash that happened on an eastbound stretch of road around 8 p.m. near the 33 mile marker.

Shelbyville police said a vehicle driven Neina Marie Keel, 36, of Fairland, Ind., was heading westbound when it crossed the median into oncoming traffic and hit an eastbound SUV.

Keel and the driver of the SUV, Darryl Lancaster, 58, of Shelbyville, were killed in the crash. One of the three children in Keel’s car died after being airlifted to UofL Hospital for treatment.

During the crash reconstruction, I-64 traffic was redirected through Shelbyville.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

