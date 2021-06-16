Support Local Businesses
UK selected for KidCOVE COVID vaccine trial on children

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, a bottle of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, a bottle of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on a table before being utilised in Topeka, USA.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Elizabeth Pace
Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - About 52% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 42% is fully vaccinated, according to government data Wednesday. Doctors say the only way to reach herd immunity at abut 70% and end the coronavirus pandemic is to vaccinate all children.

Youth 12 to 17 years old are eligible to register for a COVID vaccination. Pfizer and Moderna have now begun testing its vaccines on children from 11-year-old to six-months-old.

KidCOVE, a research study to see how effective Moderna’s vaccine is on children, selected the University of Kentucky as one of its teams.

“In order to get maximum herd immunity, you’ve got to get the children vaccinated or we don’t get maximum herd immunity in the whole population,” said Dr. George Fuchs, UK’s Principal Investigator for KidCOVE. “So there’s a reason for the children themselves to get vaccinated but also the larger society.”

The trial will select 150-200 children in Kentucky, from six-months-old to11-years-old. It will study the vaccine’s effectiveness, monitor any potential side effects, and collect all other information to make sure this vaccine safe for our youngest children.

A small group of about ten children will be part of the dose measuring study. Since the study includes a large age range, the same dose may not be effective on all participants. Therefore, researchers will work to determine the right dose amount for each age group.

“This specific study has a lot of best practices when it comes to clinic trials in this modern era,” said Dr. John Baur, UK’s co-investigator for KidCOVE. “It’s filled with safeguards and safety criteria on the fly, and the operational elements of it while challenging to get set up are really quite wonderful.”

Anyone interesting in apply can learn more here.

