Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old Smyrna girl, custodial mother wanted

The TBI issued the alert for 9-month-old Nichelle Simone Omega, who authorities believe is with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega.
By Arial Starks
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 9-month-old girl Wednesday night.

The TBI issued the alert for 9-month-old Nichelle Simone Omega, who authorities believe is with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega.

Nyx Omega is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for custodial interference. The mother and daughter may be traveling in a 2008 grey Scion with a TN tag DKG 392.

Nichelle is described as weighing 17 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with white polka dots, white bloomers and white socks.

If you see Nichelle or Nyx you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported in the 7900 block of South Third Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
LMPD: SUV driver was under the influence in crash that killed motorcyclist
UofL has designated Juneteenth as a campus holiday.
Louisville employers recognize Juneteenth as formal holiday
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson told WAVE 3 News someone fired 174 rounds and hit two...
‘A rainstorm of bullets’: Shooting victims’ parents say Ballard Park scene shows how dangerous Louisville is
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor
Carrie Butler, the interim executive director of TARC, faced scrutiny after a heated debate...
TARC’s interim executive director slammed by Metro Council committee for lack of leadership

Latest News

A Louisville business owner says her car was stolen from the back parking lot of her store over...
Highlands business owner’s car stolen in broad daylight; thief caught on camera
Louisville ‘Unknown Project’ to highlight once forgotten names of Kentucky slaves
Louisville ‘(Un)Known Project’ to highlight once forgotten names of Kentucky slaves
We'll have cooler, less humid weather through Thursday.
FORECAST: Heating up, storms return
MELANnaire Marketplace is now hosting a pop-up mall every weekend at various locations,...
Weekly pop-up mall in Louisville aims to increase presence of Black-owned businesses