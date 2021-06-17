Blue Grass Honor Flight back to the sky after COVID cancelations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday, Blue Grass Honor Flights announced they are back after a year of being canceled due to the pandemic.

The flights take World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans to Washington D.C. to see the monuments that their service helped build.

The flights are free of charge to the veterans and are run by an all-volunteer staff.

John Mooney a 94-year-old World War II veteran will be on this year’s flight and says it’s important for veterans to get together and share their experiences.

“You’re getting together with them again you all had the same experiences you all get on that plane and you’re all telling a bunch of lies about what you did.”

Most years there are three flights to Washington D.C. but this year there will only be one, it will take place October 20, 2021. You can sign-up for the flights here.

