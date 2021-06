LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help to locate a woman’s next of kin.

Coretha Saunders, 69, lived in the 500 block of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street.

Anyone with information on her next of kin is asked to call Chief Deputy Coroner Scott Russ at 502-574-0139.

