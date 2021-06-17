Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is docked at Port Canaveral, Fla., as crew members get vaccinated for COVID-19. Customers and employees of several Carnival Corp. cruise lines might have had personal information stolen. The Miami-based company said Thursday, June 17, that a data breach in March might have exposed things like Social Security numbers and dates of birth for some customers, employees and ship crew members on Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises.(Joe Burbank | Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Carnival Corp. said Thursday that a data breach in March might have exposed personal information about customers and employees on Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises.

In a letter to customers, the company indicated that outsiders might have gained access to Social Security numbers, passport numbers, dates of birth, addresses and health information of people.

The company declined to say how many people’s information was exposed.

The breach comes after Carnival was hit twice last year by ransomware attacks.

Carnival spokesman Roger Frizzell said the company detected the latest intrusion to some of its information-technology systems on March 19 and shut down access and hired a cybersecurity company to investigate. He said Carnival is making changes to improve security of its information systems.

Frizzell said the company has notified the affected people and set up a call center to answer their questions.

The Miami-headquartered company disclosed in a securities filing in April that hackers broke into its systems in August of last year and again in December.

The attackers encrypted part of one cruise line’s IT systems and gained access to personal information about customers and employees. Carnival said there was no indication that personal information exposed in those attacks was misused. The company did not indicate whether it paid a ransom.

Carnival’s shares fell 3% on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UofL has designated Juneteenth as a campus holiday.
Louisville employers recognize Juneteenth as formal holiday
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor
The crash was reported in the 7900 block of South Third Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
LMPD: SUV driver was under the influence in crash that killed motorcyclist
Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot dead in parking lot outside Highlands bar
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson told WAVE 3 News someone fired 174 rounds and hit two...
‘A rainstorm of bullets’: Shooting victims’ parents say Ballard Park scene shows how dangerous Louisville is

Latest News

The Justice Department released footage used in a case against a former Marine and NYPD officer...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows attack of officer in Capitol riot
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has proposed to use $3 million of the city's American Rescue Plan...
Downtown Louisville security proposal sparks citywide debate
Micheshia Norment’s tattoo of her son, Dequante Hobbs Jr. is a reminder of what happened four...
Program could help Louisville violent crime victims move after shooting