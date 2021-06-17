Downtown Louisville security proposal sparks citywide debate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fifteen months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced life to go dormant, parts of downtown Louisville are beginning to bloom again. Some who work downtown told WAVE 3 News it’s exciting to see people come back.

“All the fortifications are gone, and I think that’s beautiful,” Jeff Mertz said. “I see more folks coming out, restaurants are opening up, starting to see people’s faces again and that’s just wonderful.”

Others, like Carla Whaley, are beginning to see the transition firsthand. Whaley is returning to work in-person for the first time since March of 2020. She said despite a year of turmoil, downtown feels secure.

“I feel safe,” Whaley said. “I do. I feel safe. I think things are pretty much back to normal.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is attempting to foster the feeling of security by proposing to use $3 million from Louisville’s portion of the American Rescue Plan to contract off-duty, sworn law enforcement officers to provide additional security on the streets of the Central Business District, Waterfront Park, NuLu, the Medical District and Broadway between 12th and Jackson streets.

“We want to take away any excuse that someone says that they don’t want to come downtown for,” Fischer said. “And so, downtown is a safe place, but we have a lot of people come down, especially on weekend nights, Thursdays, etc. I mean, NuLu’s popping, 4th Street’s popping, Whiskey Row’s popping, so it’s good to have a presence if it makes people feel better.”

Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields has been preaching proactive policing since assuming her role as head of the department. During the first episode of LMPD’s newly-released podcast, Shields said she has encouraged officers to initiate enforcement.

“There is a direct correlation between when the officers are not initiating enforcement and crime spikes. It’s black and white, and so we have to get back to a space where the officers are proactive.”

WAVE 3 News analyzed the LMPD crime map and saw within the past seven days, there were nearly 900 crimes reported, ranging in everything from arson to vandalism. The map shows crime is spread out from Shawnee Park to Cave Hill Cemetery.

”Putting [money] in the West End, South End and like that would probably be a priority,” Dr. Eddie Woods said.

Woods runs a program called No More Red Dots, an initiative created to take guns out of the hands of known criminals. Woods told WAVE 3 News proactive policing downtown will work to stop crimes, but West Louisville needs investment - both in people and dollars - to stop deep-rooted community violence.

“By the very nature of how law enforcement is done, it comes after the fact,” Woods said. “So what we try to do is be on the front end, thereby eliminating a lot of what law enforcement has to do.”

Tuesday afternoon, WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee pressed Fischer on whether he plans to send American Rescue Plan dollars into the West End.

“So the budget that I have coming out on July 1st has quadruple the amount of money in that towards re-imagining public safety, when we’re talking about public safety,” Fischer said.

“But, will part of that money go to the West End?” Gee asked.

“The majority of it’s going to the West End,” Fischer responded.

