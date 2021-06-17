Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Back toward 90° we go…

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • AIR QUALITY ALERT: Louisville Metro until Midnight
  • HEAT: Building today & Friday. More heat possible outside of rain this weekend/Monday
  • STRONG THUNDERSTORMS: Risk that some fading severe thunderstorms could push in from the north Friday Night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some high clouds this afternoon otherwise lots of sunshine and heating back up! An Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) Air Quality Alert for the Louisville area will be in effect through midnight.

It’ll be dry and pleasant early Thursday evening, but we’ll start to pick up clouds and a small storm chance by early Friday morning, especially in Southern Indiana. Low temperatures will be near 70 degrees as the humidity increases ahead of the weekend.

Some early clouds but the sun will likely blast through by lunch Friday into the afternoon. It looks hot and humid with highs back into the low to mid-90s. The thunderstorm risk looks to wait until evening or later to become an issue for northern areas.

A line of strong thunderstorms will be fading as they drop in from the north Friday night. We’ll monitor this setup carefully for any damaging wind threat in those areas; quiet elsewhere.

A strong cold front looks to push in Monday evening, perhaps with a round of severe thunderstorms. Something we’ll be watching as we get closer.

