FORECAST: Heat, humidity, and rain chances increase for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

AIR QUALITY ALERT: Louisville Metro until Midnight

HEAT: Building today & Friday with more low 90s possible this weekend

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS: Risk that some fading severe thunderstorms could push in from the north Friday Night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) Air Quality Alert for the Louisville Metro area is in effect through midnight. We’ll see some upper-level clouds drifting overhead this afternoon, however, there will still be enough sun to push highs near 90°.

It will be dry and pleasant this evening before clouds drifting off of storms to our north slide into the region. There is a small rain chance early Friday morning, mainly in southern Indiana. We’ll see lows in the 60s. Some early clouds Friday but more sun is expected by the afternoon.

It looks hot and humid with highs back into the low to mid-90s. The thunderstorm risk looks to wait until evening or later to become an issue for northern areas. A line of strong thunderstorms will be fading as they drop in from the north Friday night. We’ll monitor this setup carefully for any damaging wind threat in those areas. It will be quiet elsewhere.

A strong cold front looks to push in Monday evening, perhaps with a round of severe thunderstorms; something we’ll be watching as we get closer.

