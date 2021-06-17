Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Heating up, storms return

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Back into the 90s Thursday & Friday
  • Storms, some strong late Friday
  • Scattered showers & thunderstorms through the Father’s Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What a pleasant night! Temperatures will dip into the 50s for most under clear skies.

The heat makes a comeback on Thursday with highs pushing near 90 in the city. You can expect mostly sunny skies and calm winds.

An Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) Air Quality Alert for the Louisville area will be in effect on Thursday.

It’ll be dry and pleasant early Thursday evening, but we’ll start to pick up clouds and a small storm chance by early Friday morning, especially in Southern Indiana. Low temperatures will be near 70 degrees as the humidity increases ahead of the weekend.

After the morning storm chance we’ll heat up into the mid-90s by Friday afternoon. During the evening strong to severe storms in Central Indiana will either dive down into our counties or miss us to the east. Stay tuned for more forecast updates on that!

Some thunderstorms late Friday will have the potential to be strong/severe. We’ll keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the Father’s Day weekend with highs in the 80s.

