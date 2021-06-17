Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Former Holy Cross and UK track star races for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team

When he competes June 18, 2021 in the Men’s 10K race, Louisville native Jacob Thomson find out...
When he competes June 18, 2021 in the Men’s 10K race, Louisville native Jacob Thomson find out if his best is good enough to make the U.S. Olympic team.(Source: Family photo)
By David Mattingly
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jacob Thomson’s path to the Olympics has taken a lifetime. The former first team All-American and All-SEC distance runner is about to find out if his best is good enough to make the U.S. Olympic team.

Thomson will compete Friday night in the Men’s 10K race in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

“I’m so proud of him,” his mother, Tammy Thomson, said. “He’s worked so hard. And for him to get this moment, I’m just happy for him and proud.”

Thomson was a standout during his years competing at Louisville’s Holy Cross High School and at UK.

“I believe he’s the most decorated distance runner at UK,” Mark Thomson, Jacob’s father, said. “He ran for Junior Olympics over in Scotland maybe his senior year. So he’s been around and he’s been in some big races. He knows what he’s getting into.”

The 10K is a distance of roughly 6.2 miles. The current world record is 26 minutes, 11 seconds. Thomson will have to finish in the top three to make the U.S. team.

Thomson moved to Flagstaff, Arizona in May to train at higher altitudes. It was part of a strategy to put him in the best possible condition for the race of a lifetime. His family will be in the stands cheering him on.

“I will be a bundle of nerves,” Tammy Thomson said. “It’s just a stressful time and you just cheer and scream. Again, just so incredibly proud of him and happy for him to have this.”

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UofL has designated Juneteenth as a campus holiday.
Louisville employers recognize Juneteenth as formal holiday
The crash was reported in the 7900 block of South Third Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
LMPD: SUV driver was under the influence in crash that killed motorcyclist
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor
Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot dead in parking lot outside Highlands bar
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson told WAVE 3 News someone fired 174 rounds and hit two...
‘A rainstorm of bullets’: Shooting victims’ parents say Ballard Park scene shows how dangerous Louisville is

Latest News

Some of the 15 million boxes unsold Girl Scout cookies produced for the 2021 sale sitting in...
Louisville warehouse storing millions of boxes of unsold Girl Scout cookies
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told WAVE 3 News on Wednesday that the media is to blame for the...
Mayor Fischer, Dawne Gee ‘agree to disagree’ on media-blaming
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., covered a range of topics in an interview with WAVE 3 News from...
Sen. Rand Paul talks COVID-19, gas prices, Russia
Louisville's Highlands neighborhood was the scene of a deadly shooting after a man was shot to...
Neighbors say beloved Highlands changing after another shooting