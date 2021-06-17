Former Holy Cross and UK track star races for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jacob Thomson’s path to the Olympics has taken a lifetime. The former first team All-American and All-SEC distance runner is about to find out if his best is good enough to make the U.S. Olympic team.

Thomson will compete Friday night in the Men’s 10K race in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

“I’m so proud of him,” his mother, Tammy Thomson, said. “He’s worked so hard. And for him to get this moment, I’m just happy for him and proud.”

Thomson was a standout during his years competing at Louisville’s Holy Cross High School and at UK.

“I believe he’s the most decorated distance runner at UK,” Mark Thomson, Jacob’s father, said. “He ran for Junior Olympics over in Scotland maybe his senior year. So he’s been around and he’s been in some big races. He knows what he’s getting into.”

The 10K is a distance of roughly 6.2 miles. The current world record is 26 minutes, 11 seconds. Thomson will have to finish in the top three to make the U.S. team.

Thomson moved to Flagstaff, Arizona in May to train at higher altitudes. It was part of a strategy to put him in the best possible condition for the race of a lifetime. His family will be in the stands cheering him on.

“I will be a bundle of nerves,” Tammy Thomson said. “It’s just a stressful time and you just cheer and scream. Again, just so incredibly proud of him and happy for him to have this.”

