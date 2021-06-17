Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Friends play ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for 7 hours on road trip

By Lauren Victory
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - Masking tape in hand, Robert Carpenter worried his dash cameras would fall.

“Sam, be careful bro. We got the setup,” he said as his cell phone and a GoPro captured the action.

Kids these days like to record the crazy things they do.

“We were intending to do a road trip regardless, and I figured might as well do something with YouTube and social media while we do the road trip,” Carpenter, 20, said.

He announced his plan in a YouTube video.

“Alright guys, we are about to be starting the challenge where we literally drive from Illinois to Alabama in the car, listening to ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ the entire way,” he said to his 1,000 followers.

The popular Lynyrd Skynyrd tune played for seven hours on repeat.

“I figured it out. It was around 94 times,” said Carpenter’s buddy Jacob Hove. “Probably about the last two hours, I started getting a headache, and then I just starting losing it. I couldn’t comprehend that I’m still doing this.”

“It’s just such a ridiculous thing,” Carpenter added. “No one would do that in their right mind. It makes zero sense.”

So why do it?

To share hilarious moments like when Hove spotted the sign at the Alabama border.

“Yes,” he screams. “Turn it off. Push the button. Turn it all off.”

The boys ended by posing with an actual “Sweet Home Alabama” sign at the state border.

“Everyone said it was stupid, and it was, but we did it,” Carpenter said in one of his videos.

In addition to YouTube, some snippets of their trip are posted to TikTok, too, where Carpenter has accumulated 165,000 followers.

“It was very interesting,” said driver Sam Frankovich. “I probably won’t do it again.”

Before heading back to Illinois, the three childhood buddies would also hit Texas and few other spots.

Hove banned his comrades from playing “Sweet Home Alabama” on the way back.

The story could have ended there but WBBM reached out to Lynyrd Skynyrd to see what they thought about the road trip.

“Oh, my God. Seven hours? Seven hours of Sweet Home Alabama? I don’t think I could do that,” said lead singer Johnny Van Zant. “You guys are nuts.”

Despite questioning their sanity, he invited Carpenter, Hove and Frankovich to a concert so he can meet them.

There’s just one caveat.

“We only play ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ once a night,” Van Zant said.

Copyright 2021 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UofL has designated Juneteenth as a campus holiday.
Louisville employers recognize Juneteenth as formal holiday
The crash was reported in the 7900 block of South Third Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
LMPD: SUV driver was under the influence in crash that killed motorcyclist
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor
Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot dead in parking lot outside Highlands bar
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson told WAVE 3 News someone fired 174 rounds and hit two...
‘A rainstorm of bullets’: Shooting victims’ parents say Ballard Park scene shows how dangerous Louisville is

Latest News

The houseboat was removed Wednesday.
Abandoned, crashed houseboat on Ohio River removed by river clean up crew
The New Yorker writer Janet Malcolm leaves the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco on June 3,...
Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., covered a range of topics in an interview with WAVE 3 News from...
Sen. Rand Paul talks COVID-19, gas prices, Russia
Louisville's Highlands neighborhood was the scene of a deadly shooting after a man was shot to...
Neighbors say beloved Highlands changing after another shooting
When he competes June 18, 2021 in the Men’s 10K race, Louisville native Jacob Thomson find out...
Former Holy Cross and UK track star races for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team