Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/17

The 90s will be a common theme starting today (around 90) that could last through at least Monday. Take it easy as we get back into this hot pattern again.

The only saving grace from the heat will be any clouds from fading t-storms to our north just about each morning and/or t-storms themselves. The latter is more likely north of I-65 than south.

I think we’ll need to watch the Monday night setup carefully with strong to severe storms looking more and more likely.

The video attached will have more on the adjustments!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.