Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/17

By Brian Goode
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The 90s will be a common theme starting today (around 90) that could last through at least Monday. Take it easy as we get back into this hot pattern again.

The only saving grace from the heat will be any clouds from fading t-storms to our north just about each morning and/or t-storms themselves. The latter is more likely north of I-65 than south.

I think we’ll need to watch the Monday night setup carefully with strong to severe storms looking more and more likely.

The video attached will have more on the adjustments!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported in the 7900 block of South Third Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
LMPD: SUV driver was under the influence in crash that killed motorcyclist
UofL has designated Juneteenth as a campus holiday.
Louisville employers recognize Juneteenth as formal holiday
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson told WAVE 3 News someone fired 174 rounds and hit two...
‘A rainstorm of bullets’: Shooting victims’ parents say Ballard Park scene shows how dangerous Louisville is
Carrie Butler, the interim executive director of TARC, faced scrutiny after a heated debate...
TARC’s interim executive director slammed by Metro Council committee for lack of leadership

Latest News

Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/17
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/17
We'll have cooler, less humid weather through Thursday.
FORECAST: Back toward 90° we go…
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/16
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/16
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/16