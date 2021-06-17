Highlands business owner’s car stolen in broad daylight; thief caught on camera

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville business owner is asking the public to keep their eyes open for her car after a thief stole it Saturday afternoon. It happened in the back parking lot behind Video Kitchen in the 2300 block of Bardstown Road.

Edith Bush is the owner of the video store, which she took over for her parents about six years ago. Her parents started the business in 1992. The store is focused on all things video, including converting old tapes and editing.

“Every day is a different day, you never know!” Bush said about the store.

The store closed at 5 p.m. Saturday. Bush said she was still at the store an hour and 20 minutes later, finishing up some work before heading home for the night.

“I ran some garbage [outside] and came in the back door,” she said.

Bush said she was the only one in the building and returned to the front to work on a few things when she heard a concerning sound.

“Heard the door slam in the back,” Bush said. “So I ran to the back to see and there was nobody there, so I came back up and finished what I was doing.”

She said she had left her keys on a table near the back door and didn’t think to look outside. When the back door had opened, she didn’t think too much of it until she got ready to leave and couldn’t find her keys.

“Then I went outside and realized my car was gone,” Bush said.

Bush said her Nissan Murano was parked in the back lot. It has three bumper stickers on it.

“There’s one that says ‘Video Kitchen,’ one that says ‘The Ville’ that’s an oval with a cityscape on it, and there’s one that says ‘Think for yourself.’”

She said she then called her landlord who sent her a surveillance video of the same timeframe. The surveillance video shows a man in broad daylight quickly run around the building, before finding his way to Bush’s car. He then gets in the car and starts to back out of the parking space when the video stops.

The owner Video Kitchen believes the man in this surveillance picture stole her car from the back parking lot on Saturday, June 12. (Edith Bush)

“[When I saw the video] I realized the door slam was somebody running in and grabbing my keys, and I was like, ‘Bummer,’” she said. “So my car is totally gone now.”

Bush posted the surveillance videos on social media this week, hoping someone sees the car. She told WAVE 3 News on Wednesday afternoon she had gotten a few phone calls that people have spotted the car.

“That was an incident where it was an opportunist, and somebody who is not thinking about the consequences of the opportunity they just took,” she said.

A Louisville business owner says her car was stolen from the back parking lot of her store over the weekend. (Edith Bush)

According to an LMPD crime map, within two miles of the store, there have been more than a dozen car thefts in the past month.

Bush is asking that anyone that sees her car calls her and LMPD.

“Maybe it’ll stop people from thinking they can get away with this, which is huge,” she said. “I’d like to just safe up the neighborhood a bit.”

