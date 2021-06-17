Louisville ‘(Un)Known Project’ to highlight once forgotten names of Kentucky slaves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The history of slavery in Louisville will serve as inspiration for a new art installation along the Ohio River.

The artwork called “On the Banks of Freedom” is part of the (Un)Known Project; an effort to support learning, healing, reflection, reconciliation, and action according to a press release.

The installation will feature granite, limestone, and steel benches engraved with the names of enslaved Kentuckians. The benches will be mounted on a cement platform sandblasted with the footprints of Black Kentuckians, names of enslaved people, and a poem titled “Finding Me” by Louisville poet Hannah Drake.

“We are just getting started, there’s a lot of reckoning to be done, and just a lot of acknowledging what has happened,” she said.

The project, led by Drake and Josh Miller of IDEAS xLab, is a partnership with the Frazier History Museum, Roots 101 African American Museum, and various departments within Louisville Metro Government.

In a virtual conversation Tuesday, Roots 101 Founder Lamont Collins made clear Kentucky’s history as a slave state.

“Kentucky made money from selling slaves as if you would raise money off the pedigree of an animal,” he said.

Drake on Tuesday also explained what influenced “On the Banks of Freedom.” She explained the project was inspired in part by the little-known story of Thornton and Rutha Blackburn, two Louisville slaves who escaped to freedom in Canada, and also a trip to an Alabama museum with an exhibit the showcased the number of lynchings that occurred by state.

“In order to be in this museum your state had to lynch over 100 people, and I believe Kentucky had lynched 169 people on record that we know of. Eight of those people are listed at unknown,” she said. “I realize some names are lost to history, but at some point, somebody knew their names, they had a name.”

Drake said the (Un)Known Project began to solicit names from the historical records and ledgers of families who had previously owned slaves.

“People willingly gave the information that their family did enslave people and these were the names, and we discovered so many names buried across Kentucky,” she said.

The project will feature additional installations and art projects in the future; including a sandblasted series of footprints along a half-mile walkway near the waterfront called “A Journey in Our Footprints.” It could be unveiled as early as March 2022.

“We were thinking about the concept of journey and could we represent a couple of enslaved people walking along the edge of the Ohio River as if they were about to cross,” Miller said. “That was some of the initial ideas we came up with and then we said we don’t just want to drop in stock photography let’s identify Black Kentuckians and have their footprints be the footprints, the actual size of their footprints, be the ones that are walking along the sidewalk.”

“On the Banks of Freedom” will be unveiled Saturday as part of a larger Juneteenth event. The event begins at noon at the Roots 101 African American Museum. The installation will be dedicated at 1:30 p.m.

