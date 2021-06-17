Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville warehouse storing millions of boxes of unsold Girl Scout cookies

Some of the 15 million boxes unsold Girl Scout cookies produced for the 2021 sale sitting in...
Some of the 15 million boxes unsold Girl Scout cookies produced for the 2021 sale sitting in storage in a Louisville warehouse.(Source: Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana)
By Elizabeth Pace
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE)- For more than a hundred years, Girl Scouts have gone door to door selling their famous cookies. Ordering your favorite box has now become an American tradition. But just like every other business and industry, Girl Scouts has felt the impact of COVID-19, and it’s led to millions of boxes of unsold cookies.

Staring in January, troops have a few months to sell cookies. To protect them from the virus, the organization shifted sales online. Troops could still make virtual sales and organize a home delivery.

“It was definitely hard,” said Aislin Hair, member of a Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana troop. “There were some challenges. But it was fun and we got to meet a lot of new people and we got to learn a lot of new things.”

Once COVID cases started to decline in Kentucky and Indiana, some local troops set up booths at the mall and Kroger. Many offered drive-thru sales to the public. Despite all of the changes this year, Aislin and Kristen Rimey were the top sellers for the Kentuckiana Girl Scouts, selling 4,850 boxes each.

“There were a lot of other troops that weren’t selling this year, so we were harder to find,” Rimey said. “So people would buy more.”

By the end of the March, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana sold all of their cookies, which is more than a million boxes. But they had some help.

The facility that stores cookies for Girl Scouts nationwide is located in Louisville, Little Brownie Bakers. Therefore, local troops had easy access to supply when it was needed. Troops across the country weren’t as fortunate. The pandemic caused delays with delivery times, or some troops ordered too much supply.

“We don’t have some of the logistical challenges that some of the other councils have,” said Brooke Slone, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana Director of Sales. “When we needed cookies, we could go get cookies.”

As a result of pandemic challenges, there are about 15 million boxes unsold. Most remain with Little Brownie Bakers in Louisville and ABC Bakers in Brownsburg, Indiana. WAVE 3 News reached out to Little Brownie Bakers a few times this week to ask if customers can still snag a box, and have not heard back yet as of Thursday.

“So my understanding is that there is going to be a link that is available for folks to be able to purchase cookies for donation purposes,” Slone said. “They can commit those cookies for donation purposes to food banks and I believe first responders and other worthy causes throughout the United States.”

You can find more about remaining cookie sales by clicking here.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported in the 7900 block of South Third Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
LMPD: SUV driver was under the influence in crash that killed motorcyclist
UofL has designated Juneteenth as a campus holiday.
Louisville employers recognize Juneteenth as formal holiday
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor
Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot dead in parking lot outside Highlands bar
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson told WAVE 3 News someone fired 174 rounds and hit two...
‘A rainstorm of bullets’: Shooting victims’ parents say Ballard Park scene shows how dangerous Louisville is

Latest News

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told WAVE 3 News on Wednesday that the media is to blame for the...
Mayor Fischer, Dawne Gee ‘agree to disagree’ on media-blaming
Louisville's Highlands neighborhood was the scene of a deadly shooting after a man was shot to...
Neighbors say beloved Highlands changing after another shooting
Jefferson County Coroner's Office seal
Coroner searching for Louisville woman’s next of kin
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has proposed to use $3 million of the city's American Rescue Plan...
Louisville mayor proposing $3 million investment in additional downtown security