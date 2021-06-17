Magnitude 3.8 earthquake felt in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A magnitude 3.8 earthquake in west-central Indiana was felt throughout Michiana on Thursday.

The earthquake happened at 3:18 p.m. EDT.

It was centered at a depth of 3.1 kilometers beneath Montezuma, Indiana, about 70 miles west of Indianapolis.

Viewers from throughout Michiana say they felt the earthquake. Click here to read those comments on our Facebook post.

Click here for much more information from the United States Geological Survey.

BREAKING: A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was just detected in west-central Indiana. Did you feel it? earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nm60344372/executive Posted by WNDU on Thursday, June 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.