Man charged after 14-month-old suffers brain bleed

Martesse Irving
Martesse Irving(LMDC)
By Sarah Jackson
Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was charged after a child suffered a brain bleed.

Martesse Irving, 20, was watching the 14-month-old child on June 6 when the child suffered physical abuse and head trauma, according to court documents.

The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with bruising across the forehead, bruising on both ears, a brain bleed and bleeding behind both retinas. Documents state the child was having seizures and was intubated.

Irving was charged with child abuse.

