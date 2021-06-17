Support Local Businesses
Man shot dead in parking lot outside Highlands bar

Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
By Sarah Jackson
Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was shot dead outside of a bar in the Highlands.

Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. The man’s name has not been released.

No suspect information has been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

