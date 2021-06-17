Support Local Businesses
Mayor Fischer, Dawne Gee ‘agree to disagree’ on media-blaming

By John P. Wise
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville was in the national spotlight for much of last year, as protesters raged downtown for months following the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Images of looting and clashes with law enforcement were commonplace from Fourth Street Live to Jefferson Square and beyond.

Adding to the perception that Louisville is unsafe is last year’s record-smashing 173 homicides, a mark the city is on pace to surpass this year.

And Wednesday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told WAVE 3 News reporter Nick Picht that “the media has created a perception that downtown is not safe.”

Fischer joined “WAVE County with Dawne Gee” on Thursday, and was asked about that comment.

You can see his response in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

