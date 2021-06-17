Men wanted for questioning following Shively shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Shively police released a video of two men wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting.

The shooting happened in a rear lot on the 2800 block of Seventh Street Road on June 9, according to Shively police.

Police said a 23-year-old man had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.