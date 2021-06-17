Support Local Businesses
Neighbors say beloved Highlands changing after another shooting

Louisville's Highlands neighborhood was the scene of a deadly shooting after a man was shot to...
Louisville's Highlands neighborhood was the scene of a deadly shooting after a man was shot to death in the parking lot of Nowhere Bar early on the morning of June 17. 2021.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Highlands neighborhood is known for its classic homes, shopping, and nightlife. Now, those who live and thrive there feel it’s not the same after another shooting.

Crystal Beeler has spent the past five years walking up and down Bardstown Road to teach students at The Louisville Beauty Academy.

“Every single community in Louisville has changed,” Beeler said.

The first day different than today.

“There were police on foot on a regular basis just stopping through hollering at customer, hollering at us,” Beeler said. “You don’t see that anymore.”

Recently police have been in the Highlands. Some of the most notable incidents: an attempted robbery at the Raising Canes, a fatal shooting outside of the Free Hype Shop, last year. On June 5, a man tried to walk into a bar with a fully loaded high velocity firearm.

That brings us to today when a man was shot and killed in the Nowhere Bar parking lot, just steps away from where another man was killed last year by the bar’s security guard.

I stopped by multiple businesses within walking distance from those crimes, including the Vintage Barber Lounge. Inside, I found Spencer Wilcher cutting Dominique Barber’s hair.

“It definitely kind of hit home when I heard {about this morning’s homicide},” Wilcher said. “Because we’re so close. It’s happening to the left of us and it’s happening to the right.”

All the community members we spoke to have the same feelings. Before Barber goes out he said he thinks about if it’s truly worth it.

“I feel like it’s getting a little less safe,” Barber said. “More people are coming out especially with the quarantine raising. More people from different parts of the city. It felt like a neighborhood before but now you never know who’s walking up and down the street.”

Neighbors all share similar thoughts.

“The Bardstown Highlands use to be a beautiful place everybody use to come by with their families,” Ralph told us from his porch. “Now it doesn’t feel good.” not too good.”

Those who live and thrive in the Highlands have ideas to spark change.

“A police presence would be good,” Beeler said.

“We need to bring our community together, help clean up start respecting one another,” Ralph said. “Bring unity together start straightening up look at each other as the same.”

Louisville Metro police said they will continue with its bar detail however officers still need everyone to stay vigilant for their safety.

