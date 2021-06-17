Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Person shot in Phoenix Hill near UofL Hospital

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to provide information to investigators...
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to provide information to investigators about a crime.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was hurt in a shooting in Phoenix Hill on Thursday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard near UofL Hospital. A Metrosafe spokesperson said one victim was found, and they were expected to be brought to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is being investigated by police.

It is not known how seriously the victim was injured.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to provide any information to investigators about the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UofL has designated Juneteenth as a campus holiday.
Louisville employers recognize Juneteenth as formal holiday
The crash was reported in the 7900 block of South Third Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
LMPD: SUV driver was under the influence in crash that killed motorcyclist
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor
Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot dead in parking lot outside Highlands bar
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson told WAVE 3 News someone fired 174 rounds and hit two...
‘A rainstorm of bullets’: Shooting victims’ parents say Ballard Park scene shows how dangerous Louisville is

Latest News

The check helps fund a portion of the 2021 Blue Grass Honor Flight
Blue Grass Honor Flight back to the sky after COVID cancelations
Christian Martin is accused in the murders of three people in Pembroke, Kentucky in 2015.
Pilot accused of killing three people convicted
Norment's blinds have a hole in them after someone shot into her window Wednesday night.
Program could help Louisville violent crime victims move after shooting
Bluegrass Honor Flight allows veterans to take a free flight to Washington, D.C. and see the...
Veterans to take flight again with first Bluegrass Honor Flight since 2019