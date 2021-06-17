Person shot in Phoenix Hill near UofL Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was hurt in a shooting in Phoenix Hill on Thursday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard near UofL Hospital. A Metrosafe spokesperson said one victim was found, and they were expected to be brought to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is being investigated by police.

It is not known how seriously the victim was injured.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to provide any information to investigators about the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.