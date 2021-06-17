Photo of vehicle wanted in Portland neighborhood arson case released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators with the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau are looking for leads on a vehicle believed to be involved in a recent case.

On May 23, a vehicle was intentionally set on fire in the 500 block of N. 19th Street. Arson investigators believe the driver of a block Ford F-150 is the person who set the fire.

The pickup is between the model years 2004-2014 and has red tire rims. The vehicle has a four-door passenger cabin and body damage to the rear fender flares, running boards and taillights on the passenger side.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Metro Arson at 502-574-3721 or email by clicking here.

If you know where the pickup is, call Louisville Metro Police at 574-LMPD (5673).

