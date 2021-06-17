Program could help Louisville violent crime victims move after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Micheshia Norment’s tattoo of her son, Dequante Hobbs Jr., is a reminder of what happened four years ago.

In May 2017, Norment’s young son was struck by a stray bullet. He was eating a celebratory piece of birthday cake and playing on his iPad in the family dining room in Russell.

Wyatt Lamar Williams was next door when he shot a gun during a dice game. The bullet went through Norment’s window and hit Hobbs as he ate his cake and played on his iPad.

Willams was sentenced in January to 20 years in prison for the boy’s death.

“I can still taste the piece of cake when I gave my son CPR sometimes,” Norment said.

After her son’s death, she moved to a new place where she thought it was safer for her young daughter.

However, after Wednesday night, Norment is reliving a similar nightmare. Someone shot another bullet through her apartment window, nearly hitting her mother who was lying in Norment’s daughter’s bed.

“My mom was shook up, nervous,” Norment said. “We were both thinking, ‘Oh no, not again.’ Luckily my daughter wasn’t home, but we were still thinking, ‘Oh no, not again.’”

No one was hurt this time, but Norment told WAVE 3 News she needs to move before it’s too late.

Christopher 2X, executive director of the anti-violence organization Game Changers, said he wants to help them and other victims of violent crimes relocate after a traumatic shooting.

“Let’s use an example like the Red Cross,” 2X said. “They come in for fire issues to try to deal with displaced families and disaster issues when they’re displaced and give families vouchers for hotels. They try to at least accommodate in other ways when a family needs to move. We should do the same thing for this public health crisis as it relates to violent crime.”

2X told WAVE 3 News he has spoken to Louisville Metro Council about possibly starting the program. The hope is to fund the relocation services with public dollars and private donations.

