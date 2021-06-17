Support Local Businesses
Trump to hold rally at Lorain County Fairgrounds next week

President Donald Trump (Source: White House / YouTube)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 2 hours ago
WELLINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds next week.

Trump will deliver remarks beginning at 7 p.m. on June 26, according to Save America, a leadership PAC founded by Trump after the 2020 presidential election.

The event marks the first rally since Trump lost his re-election bid to Joe Biden.

Tickets are required to attend the event.

Doors open at 2 p.m.

