Veterans to take flight again with first Bluegrass Honor Flight since 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bluegrass Honor Flight made its official return on Thursday with a special announcement at Veteran’s Park in Jeffersontown. The program allows veterans to take a free flight to Washington, D.C. and see the war monuments.

On Oct. 20, the group will organize its first Honor Flight since 2019. The trip will be dedicated to Cynthia Shaw, who left $66,000 to Bluegrass Honor Flight in her will.

Although it was difficult to plan the first post-COVID flight, organizers said it certainly has been worth it.

“You can imagine a plane with 186 people, all the protocols — are they vaccinated, are they not?” Jeff Thoke with Honor Flight Bluegrass said. “It’s going to be really tough to pull off a flight, but we didn’t want to wait another year. So, by going Oct. 20th, maybe things will be a little easier on everybody.”

The group usually takes three trips a year, but this year there is only one.

