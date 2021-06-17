Weekly pop-up mall in Louisville aims to increase presence of Black-owned businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The City of Louisville extended more support to Black-owned businesses during the week of Juneteenth.

MELANnaire Marketplace is now hosting a pop-up mall every weekend at various locations, including on Fourth Street Live!, once a month to increase the presence of Black-owned businesses in the city.

Mayor Greg Fisher praised the partnership as a great one for both sides. Louisville’s business ownership is currently disproportionately white; only 2.4% of businesses are owned by Black people, but 23% of the city’s population is Black.

“We had an event in here about a month ago with MELANnaire and it was amazing,” the mayor said. “It was full of folks and it was teeming with business, and it couldn’t happen without Fourth Street Live!, and we really appreciate that.”

The CEO of Manhattan on Broadway and creator of MELANnaire Marketplace were both at Fourth Street Live! with Fischer.

