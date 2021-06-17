Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Weekly pop-up mall in Louisville aims to increase presence of Black-owned businesses

MELANnaire Marketplace is now hosting a pop-up mall every weekend at various locations,...
MELANnaire Marketplace is now hosting a pop-up mall every weekend at various locations, including on Fourth Street Live!, once a month to increase the presence of Black-owned businesses in the city.(Facebook: Fourth Street Live!)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The City of Louisville extended more support to Black-owned businesses during the week of Juneteenth.

MELANnaire Marketplace is now hosting a pop-up mall every weekend at various locations, including on Fourth Street Live!, once a month to increase the presence of Black-owned businesses in the city. 

Mayor Greg Fisher praised the partnership as a great one for both sides. Louisville’s business ownership is currently disproportionately white; only 2.4% of businesses are owned by Black people, but 23% of the city’s population is Black.

“We had an event in here about a month ago with MELANnaire and it was amazing,” the mayor said. “It was full of folks and it was teeming with business, and it couldn’t happen without Fourth Street Live!, and we really appreciate that.”

The CEO of Manhattan on Broadway and creator of MELANnaire Marketplace were both at Fourth Street Live! with Fischer.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dually truck driving eastbound on Outer Loop hit a UPS semi-truck and continued under it as...
Two killed in crash involving UPS semi truck, pickup on I-65 at Outer Loop
Just days after admitting to secretly videotaping underage girls undressing, 58-year-old Kerry...
Former police officer convicted of spying on underage girls found dead
The crash was reported in the 7900 block of South Third Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
LMPD: SUV driver was under the influence in crash that killed motorcyclist
Mask restrictions are lifted and restaurants are back to full capacity, but the latest variant...
Potent COVID-19 variant poised to spread in Louisville
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson told WAVE 3 News someone fired 174 rounds and hit two...
‘A rainstorm of bullets’: Shooting victims’ parents say Ballard Park scene shows how dangerous Louisville is

Latest News

6 am
Your Money: Microsoft; Apple; eBay
your money
Your Money: Video game sales; Girl Scout cookies; Child Tax Credit
your money
Your Money: Remote workers; KY economic recovery; vacation rentals
Americans are set to spend more on Father's Day in 2021.
Father’s Day spending to top $20 billion in 2021