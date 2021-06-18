Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Beshear to offer back to work bonus instead of cutting off extra $300 unemployment benefits

Unemployed Kentuckians will continue to receive the additional $300 pandemic benefits, in...
Unemployed Kentuckians will continue to receive the additional $300 pandemic benefits, in addition to being offered a back to work bonus, according to Gov. Beshear.
By Tori Gessner
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear has a plan to get unemployment Kentuckians back to work: keep distributing the additional $300 federal pandemic unemployment benefits and offer a back to work bonus or payment. However, childcare centers aren’t confident it will work.

Many centers have struggled to get their own employees, who have been staying home receiving unemployment, return to work. According to Steve Magre, Executive Director of Childcare Advocates of Kentucky, most centers are operating at around 50 percent capacity because there aren’t enough workers.

Magre said other industries’ workers likely won’t return until childcare can operate at full capacity.

“It’s a little bit like a chicken and an egg,” Magre said, “because without child care services up and running and known to be there, there’s a lot of single mothers for sure that can’t become employed yet.”

It’s a never-ending cycle Magre said begins with childcare. He told WAVE 3 News part of the problem are the unemployment benefits, and the fact that most workers can qualify if they cite their fear catching COVID-19 as the reason they need to stay home.

“There’s the enticement,” Magre said. “Why would a person in low paying jobs choose to have to go work again if they were getting a sufficient amount of money to cover their expenses and stay home?”

Beshear won’t cut off the additional $300 benefits because he said the funds help support the economy.

“(Businesses) were in agreement that a first and perhaps better step, instead of prematurely terminating those (benefits) is to provide a back to work bonus or incentive,” Beshear said.

“Certainly in a normal workplace setting that type of enticement would work or be effective, but when you’re dealing with, they’re receiving unemployment for staying home, and they’ve really developed away from a center, a pattern of not working,” Magre said.

Beshear will announce more details about the back to work bonus sometime next week. The program wouldn’t begin until some time after.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot, killed outside Nowhere Bar identified
Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.
Teen hit, killed by car after falling off dirt bike in Anchorage
Some of the 15 million boxes unsold Girl Scout cookies produced for the 2021 sale sitting in...
Louisville warehouse storing millions of boxes of unsold Girl Scout cookies
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor
Fischer said downtown Louisville’s unsafe reputation arose from media coverage of the protests....
Business owner looted during riots says Fischer’s blame of media for downtown’s reputation is ‘the craziest thing’

Latest News

Your Money
Your Money: Mattel; unemployment claims; CBD cream
MELANnaire Marketplace is now hosting a pop-up mall every weekend at various locations,...
Weekly pop-up mall in Louisville aims to increase presence of Black-owned businesses
A Louisville business owner is asking the public to be careful after falling victim to a car...
Highlands business owner’s car stolen in broad daylight; thief caught on camera
Neighborhood Night on Bardstown Road is one of the first public event series to reintroduce...
Neighborhood Night brings hustle and bustle back to Bardstown Road