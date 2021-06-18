A candid LMPD chief discusses rising homicide rate and a teen murder suspect in latest podcast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is diving into a rising homicide rate in the latest installment of their ‘On the Record Podcast’ with Chief Erika Shields.

This time around, they’re talking about why they believe the age of the people pulling the trigger is getting younger. The discussion includes the arrest of a teenage suspect wanted for murder.

Shields said in the episode that that case really stuck out.

“It was really disheartening to hear,” said Shields, “that the person that walked up and shot and killed a person was 14 years old.”

That 14-year-old was arrested for shooting and killing 62-year-old Rickie Felts on Southside Drive June 9.

LMPD Homicide Lt. Donny Burbrink proposed a reason why people like that juvenile suspect are getting more involved in violent crimes: a lack of consequences. Burbrink said it could especially be the case after the closing of the Jefferson County Youth Detention Center.

“They’re juveniles. They deserve more protection. I 100 percent agree with that,” Burbrink said, “but when you have a 14-year-old who goes out here and shoots a man, kills him, and a week prior he was locked up... and nothing happened, what are you telling that kid?”

Burbrink said it’s going to take more than policing to make a difference. It’s going to take a village.

“We have somewhat created some of our own issues that we have with public trust, where people don’t want to come forward,” said Burbrink, “but I have to say this, and this is very important, the violence in this city is not a police problem in Louisville. It is a community problem, and until the community is willing to step up with us and help us right this ship, I don’t think we can get to where we need to be.”

Burbrink said all information on suspected crimes is helpful into the tip line, but usually more than just a name is needed to make an arrest. They need to have reason to arrest someone, and even if they know who committed a crime, they have to be 100% sure it was them before acting.

