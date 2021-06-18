Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

A candid LMPD chief discusses rising homicide rate and a teen murder suspect in latest podcast

Louisville Metro police officers investigating a June 9, 2021 deadly shooting in Southland Park.
Louisville Metro police officers investigating a June 9, 2021 deadly shooting in Southland Park.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is diving into a rising homicide rate in the latest installment of their ‘On the Record Podcast’ with Chief Erika Shields.

This time around, they’re talking about why they believe the age of the people pulling the trigger is getting younger. The discussion includes the arrest of a teenage suspect wanted for murder.

Shields said in the episode that that case really stuck out.

“It was really disheartening to hear,” said Shields, “that the person that walked up and shot and killed a person was 14 years old.”

That 14-year-old was arrested for shooting and killing 62-year-old Rickie Felts on Southside Drive June 9.

LMPD Homicide Lt. Donny Burbrink proposed a reason why people like that juvenile suspect are getting more involved in violent crimes: a lack of consequences. Burbrink said it could especially be the case after the closing of the Jefferson County Youth Detention Center.

“They’re juveniles. They deserve more protection. I 100 percent agree with that,” Burbrink said, “but when you have a 14-year-old who goes out here and shoots a man, kills him, and a week prior he was locked up... and nothing happened, what are you telling that kid?”

Burbrink said it’s going to take more than policing to make a difference. It’s going to take a village.

“We have somewhat created some of our own issues that we have with public trust, where people don’t want to come forward,” said Burbrink, “but I have to say this, and this is very important, the violence in this city is not a police problem in Louisville. It is a community problem, and until the community is willing to step up with us and help us right this ship, I don’t think we can get to where we need to be.”

Burbrink said all information on suspected crimes is helpful into the tip line, but usually more than just a name is needed to make an arrest. They need to have reason to arrest someone, and even if they know who committed a crime, they have to be 100% sure it was them before acting.

You can listen to the whole podcast here.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot, killed outside Nowhere Bar identified
Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.
Teen hit, killed by car after falling off dirt bike in Anchorage
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor
Some of the 15 million boxes unsold Girl Scout cookies produced for the 2021 sale sitting in...
Louisville warehouse storing millions of boxes of unsold Girl Scout cookies
Louisville's Highlands neighborhood was the scene of a deadly shooting after a man was shot to...
Neighbors say beloved Highlands changing after another shooting

Latest News

JCPS
Metro Council committee opens discussion on critical race theory
Metro Council's Equity and Inclusion Committee had an open discussion on critical race theory.
Metro Council committee opens discussion on critical race theory
Fischer said downtown Louisville’s unsafe reputation arose from media coverage of the protests....
Business owner looted during riots says Fischer’s blame of media for downtown’s reputation is ‘the craziest thing’
The Bourgard College of Music & Art was the first African-American art school in Louisville.
City of Louisville to restore Bourgard College of Music & Art with grant