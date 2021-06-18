City of Louisville to restore Bourgard College of Music & Art with grant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - To help revitalize the Bourgard College of Music & Art in Russell, the City of Louisville was awarded a $500,000 grant. It is part of the National Park Service’s efforts to preserve civil rights history.

The Bourgard College of Music & Art was the first African-American art school in Louisville.

The grant will fund repairs to the roof, chimney, and interior walls and ceilings that have sustained water damage.

“The Bourgard College of Music and Art holds an important place in the history of the struggle for equal rights in Louisville by offering the African American community a place to pursue an arts education for almost a century,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement. “The school served as a safe place for African American children to learn and explore creatively. Thank you to the National Park Service for this grant and the opportunity to bring this building back for community use.”

It currently sits vacant, however, Fischer said money from the grant could allow it to become a valuable community asset again, preferably for arts and music classes for children.

