Dynamite season for Derby City

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Women have been playing professional football in our area for years, going back to the Kentucky Karma, but this latest team is making history while breaking stereotypes.

The Derby City Dynamite is having a season to remember.

“We’ve always had talent. We’ve just never been able to put that table at the right place at the right time,” said team owner Thelma Banks.

Not only is Banks the owner of the team, but she’s also the team’s starting center.

“I enjoy playing on the offensive line. We’re the unsung heroes of the game,” Banks said.

The Dynamite is a Division three team in the Women’s Football Alliance, which means their players don’t get paid. They pay to play.

“All of our girls work other jobs, and we show up on game times,” said head coach Roy McMillen.

Each player pays $600 to play, which begs the question... why?

“I guess it’s really for fun for me. I enjoy it. I like to run,” commented starting quarterback Laessence Houston-Buckner.

The players love it, even if getting hit takes some getting used to.

“I think I got hit by one of the hardest hitters on the team my first time getting hit. So after that, once you get hit by her, everybody else is like a little love tap,” joked wide receiver/safety Taisha Allen.

The Dynamite is heading into the playoffs fresh off of upsetting a Detroit team who is on the level above them.

“It was like winning a championship because Detroit is that team that you aspire to be,” said Banks.

“Us beating Detroit was like Western beating Alabama,” said McMillen.

The Dynamite is 5-1, and are the #1 seed in their division heading into the playoffs. They’ve never been past this round, but they are already dreaming big.

“I would love to win a Sup-her-bowl ring before I end up hanging up my cleats and stuff,” said Banks.

It’s too late to join the team this season, but if you’re interested in trying out or donating to the squad, just go to Derbycitydynamite.com.

