Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Family, friends racing to find time capsule buried in honor of murdered girl

They’re using metal detectors to track down the capsule before it’s too late.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - As construction crews prepare to tear down an old elementary school in Harrison, the community is searching the property for a time capsule that was buried in honor of a young girl who was murdered.

Amber Garrett, 10, was abducted and murdered in 1991. Although Amber’s convicted killer is in prison on death row, her family members and friends still struggle with the loss.

“We had plans for graduating high school and going off to college together, growing families together. We had lots of plans,” Pam Reamer Petti, Amber’s friend and classmate, said.

In honor of Amber, back in the 90s, her classmates planted a tree outside of Harrison Elementary.

“In fifth grade, the whole class got together, and we planted it as a memorial of her... just so everybody had a symbol of her, and it was the ongoing cycle of life,” Petti said.

Now that a new elementary school building has been constructed, the old elementary building is set to be torn down in a few weeks and will be turned into a parking lot. Amber’s father, Robert Garrett worked with the Southwest Local School District to ensure that the construction and demolition will not impact the tree.

“Glad that their class put that there for Amber, for their dedication, love for her,” Robert said. “It’s her tree, and we saved it.”

Knowing that the tree will not be removed, Amber’s loved ones are now shifting their focus to searching for a time capsule that was put together by Amber’s classmates under the guidance of their teacher. It was buried on the elementary school property in the 90s.

“We all put something in there to signify what we had with Amber, so there’s a videotape in there, a couple of toys, and letters that we all wrote to her,” Petti said.

Together, they have been using metal detectors and other methods to try to track down the time capsule, and construction crews have been made aware of it. However, it has not been found.

Petti is holding on to hope that they will find it.

“I think that is going to be a very emotional day,” she said. ”Seeing the video or reading the letters, that is just going to bring back everything all over again.”

The superintendent of Southwest Local Schools said he and other administrators did not know the tree outside of the old elementary school had been planted in Amber’s honor. They are happy they have since learned about the significance of the tree and have been able to ensure it will not be disturbed.

Anyone with information about the time capsule’s location can message the Amber Garrett Memorial Facebook page.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot, killed outside Nowhere Bar identified
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor
A Louisville business owner says her car was stolen from the back parking lot of her store over...
Highlands business owner’s car stolen in broad daylight; thief caught on camera
UofL has designated Juneteenth as a campus holiday.
Louisville employers recognize Juneteenth as formal holiday
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told WAVE 3 News on Wednesday that the media is to blame for the...
Mayor Fischer, Dawne Gee ‘agree to disagree’ on media-blaming

Latest News

Thursday night, June 17, 2021
Thursday night, June 17, 2021
JCPS
Metro Council committee opens discussion on critical race theory
Metro Council's Equity and Inclusion Committee had an open discussion on critical race theory.
Metro Council committee opens discussion on critical race theory
Fischer said downtown Louisville’s unsafe reputation arose from media coverage of the protests....
Business owner looted during riots says Fisher’s blame of media for downtown’s reputation is ‘the craziest thing’
The Bourgard College of Music & Art was the first African-American art school in Louisville.
City of Louisville to restore Bourgard College of Music & Art with grant