Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a man shot and killed outside of a bar in the Highlands say he may have been targeted because of past altercations. He was identified Thursday as Juvon Foster, 27, of Louisville.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Bardstown Road in the parking lot of Nowhere Bar, according to police. When police arrived, they found Juvon Foster already dead from his injuries.

“He didn’t deserve that, nobody deserves that,” the victim’s mother, CeeCee Foster, told WAVE 3 News. “This world is getting terrible. I don’t care where you go, it’s terrible out here. I never thought I would have to go through something like this, because they all stay home, they always was here every day.”

CeeCee Foster said her son was celebrating his birthday at Nowhere Bar with friends; Juvon Foster’s older sister Ceairra Foster came along to give them a safe ride home. As he was leaving the bar, multiple gunshots rang out.

Juvon Foster’s mother said it may not have been a random incident.

“Somebody seen him, somebody called some people and told them Juvon’s here,” the victim’s father, Bennie Foster, said.

Before police arrived, Ceairra Foster performed CPR on her brother.

“He looked at me so scared,” she said. “At first he wouldn’t breathe, and I said, ‘Man, you got to try for me, and he tried to gasp for air.”

Juvon Foster is survived by his parents, five siblings and four children. His family told WAVE 3 he was affectionately called ‘Man,” and they felt he was aware he could die.

“When my son told my outside if anything happens to me I’ll be at peace, and that’s what I’m holding on to,” CeeCee Foster said. “I just wish y’all would turn yourselves in ... you can’t play god, we all are suffering, one day your family is going to suffer this is hard, this is terrible.”

A GoFundMe has been created to cover the cost of funeral expenses.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting but there have been no arrests as of Friday. Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD.

