FORECAST: Hot and humid day; strong to severe storms overnight

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT: Heat index will reach or exceed 100° this afternoon along the Ohio River and north
  • SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS: Strong wind gusts are possible with storms dropping in from the north late tonight/Saturday
  • ALERT DAY: Late tonight into early tomorrow morning; damaging winds will be the main threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see quite a bit of sunshine this afternoon which will warm us into the low to mid-90s. Increased humidity pushes heat indices to near 100°.

Waves of strong to severe thunderstorms dive south into the region overnight and early Saturday morning. Damaging winds will be the main threat with these thunderstorms. Expect lows in the 60s and low 70s.

Residual showers from overnight fade across the region by midday Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon as highs max out in the 90s.

A small rain chance remains Saturday night, however, most locations will see mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s and low 70s.

A strong cold front looks to push in Monday evening, perhaps with a round of severe thunderstorms; something we’ll be watching as we get closer. Behind that front we’ll see cooler and less humid conditions for a few days.

