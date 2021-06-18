Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Hot and more humid today

By Brian Goode
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT: Heat index will reach or exceed 100° this afternoon along the Ohio River and northward
  • SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS: The risk is there for a batch of strong wind gusts to drop in from the north late tonight/Saturday
  • ALERT DAY: Late tonight into early tomorrow morning; damaging winds will be the main threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Batches of clouds will drop through this morning but little if any rain will be able to make it far south. The clouds will thin and we are back to sunshine by lunch as we heat up. Highs into the 90s with the heat index around 100°.

A couple of waves of strong/severe thunderstorms will be ongoing to our north/northeast overnight. Some of these pieces could dive into our northern sections overnight to near sunrise Saturday. Strong wind gusts would be the concern with those; dry weather is expected elsewhere.

Leftover rain and wind from Friday night’s storms in Central Indiana have a better shot at affecting our Southern Indiana counties Saturday morning. After a drier midday timeframe there’s another chance for scattered afternoon storms with highs in the 90s. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Saturday night with lows near 70°.

A strong cold front looks to push in Monday evening, perhaps with a round of severe thunderstorms; something we’ll be watching as we get closer.

