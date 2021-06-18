Support Local Businesses
Fort Knox teen named ‘Midwest Military Youth of the Year’ wins $20,000 scholarship

The award comes from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
The award comes from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.(Boys & Girls Club)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Fredre’Oni T. from Elizabethtown was tapped as the Midwest Military Youth of the Year, beating out other finalists from across the region. The award comes from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Fredre’Oni received a scholarship worth $20,000 during the virtual celebration, which was co-sponsored by Toyota, Mondelez International, and Kohl’s.

As she accepted her award, Fredre’Oni revealed that before joining the Fort Knox Youth Center, she used to move every few years with her family. She said the youth center made her finally feel like part of a community.

“As a military child, my heart began to harden like a protective shield from the inevitable heartache of leaving my community,” Fredre’Oni said. “Being around other military kids or community members provided me a safe place where everyone understood your pain and experiences.”

The teen is also a finalist for the National Military Youth of the Year award, which comes with another $20,000 scholarship.

