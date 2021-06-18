Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

ISP trooper hurt after SUV hits patrol car

By Charles Gazaway
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries after his patrol car was hit from behind.

The crash happened on Interstate 74 in Shelby County at 2:48 a.m. ISP Indianapolis says Master Trooper Jeremy Basso was parked with his emergency lights on in a closed lane working behind a construction crew when his patrol car was struck by a Ford Explorer.

ISP said the Explorer had been in the closed lane for approximately a half mile before the crash and crashed through several traffic barrels marking the lane closure.

An Indiana State Police trooper working in a construction zone on Interstate 74 near...
An Indiana State Police trooper working in a construction zone on Interstate 74 near Indianapolis was seriously injured after his patrol car was struck from behind by an SUV.(Source: Indiana State Police)

Basso was able to get out of the wrecked vehicle on his own and call for help. He was taken to

The 21-year-old driver of the Explorer was also taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot, killed outside Nowhere Bar identified
Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.
Teen hit, killed by car after falling off dirt bike in Anchorage
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor
Some of the 15 million boxes unsold Girl Scout cookies produced for the 2021 sale sitting in...
Louisville warehouse storing millions of boxes of unsold Girl Scout cookies
Louisville's Highlands neighborhood was the scene of a deadly shooting after a man was shot to...
Neighbors say beloved Highlands changing after another shooting

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., covered a range of topics in an interview with WAVE 3 News from...
Sen. Rand Paul talks COVID-19, gas prices, Russia
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake in west-central Indiana was felt throughout Michiana.
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake felt in Michiana
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., covered a range of topics in an interview with WAVE 3 News from...
Sen. Rand Paul talks COVID-19, gas prices, Russia
Ky. state representative plans to pre-file bill to make Juneteenth a holiday
WATCH|Ky. state representative plans to pre-file bill to make Juneteenth a holiday