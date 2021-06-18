Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man accused of shooting homes, vehicles in Louisville’s east end

Jonathan Lawson
Jonathan Lawson(LMDC)
By Sarah Jackson
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man allegedly stole a vehicle then fired shots at homes and drivers in Louisville’s east end.

Officers were called to a report of a holdup at Cloud 9 Smoke Shop, located at 10511 Fischer Park Drive, at 8:50 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police a man, identified as Jonathan Lawson, 28, went into the shop and had a small handgun. He demanded everyone lay on the ground then went through a victim’s pockets and took the keys to their vehicle.

Police said he told everyone inside the shop not to move or he would kill them, then left in the vehicle, a Range Rover.

Around 9:30 p.m., an arrest slip states Lawson fired shots into a home on Tazwell Drive. One of the bullets allegedly went through a kitchen window and almost hit someone. A second bullet went through the front door and hit a closet. He then fired shots into a home where three people were inside on Loudoun Trace. The shots damaged a window, two walls and the ceiling, police said.

Shortly after, Lawson allegedly shot at a vehicle on Accomack Drive, which caused the vehicle to be inoperable.

Around 10 p.m., a person driving on Shenandoah Drive said Lawson fired and hit their vehicle twice, which caused more than $1,000 worth of damage.

Around midnight, a man told police he heard a loud sound outside his vehicle and spotted a bullet hole. He then drove down Kings Crown Lane and said Lawson rammed into his vehicle. When the victim got out to see the damage, he said he saw Lawson load a magazine into a pistol. The victim said he left fearing for his life.

Around 12:45 a.m., Lawson tried to get into a vehicle on Kings Crown Drive. When the victim went out to see why Lawson was outside an arrest slip states he fired shots at the victim.

Lawson was taken into custody around 1:45 a.m. Friday near Sleepy Hollow Golf Course.

Police said he was on video taking the firearm he used from a vehicle in the 4000 block of Champions Trace Lane.

At least nine cases are pending against Lawson. He is facing charges of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, leaving the scene of an accident, operating on a suspended license

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 19.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot, killed outside Nowhere Bar identified
Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.
Teen hit, killed by car after falling off dirt bike in Anchorage
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor
Some of the 15 million boxes unsold Girl Scout cookies produced for the 2021 sale sitting in...
Louisville warehouse storing millions of boxes of unsold Girl Scout cookies
Louisville's Highlands neighborhood was the scene of a deadly shooting after a man was shot to...
Neighbors say beloved Highlands changing after another shooting

Latest News

Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard
An Indiana State Police trooper working in a construction zone on Interstate 74 near...
ISP trooper hurt after SUV hits patrol car
Thursday night, June 17, 2021
Thursday night, June 17, 2021
JCPS
Metro Council committee opens discussion on critical race theory
Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3...
Science Behind the Forecast: How humidity can affect cellphone signals