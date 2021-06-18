Man accused of shooting homes, vehicles in Louisville’s east end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man allegedly stole a vehicle then fired shots at homes and drivers in Louisville’s east end.

Officers were called to a report of a holdup at Cloud 9 Smoke Shop, located at 10511 Fischer Park Drive, at 8:50 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police a man, identified as Jonathan Lawson, 28, went into the shop and had a small handgun. He demanded everyone lay on the ground then went through a victim’s pockets and took the keys to their vehicle.

Police said he told everyone inside the shop not to move or he would kill them, then left in the vehicle, a Range Rover.

Around 9:30 p.m., an arrest slip states Lawson fired shots into a home on Tazwell Drive. One of the bullets allegedly went through a kitchen window and almost hit someone. A second bullet went through the front door and hit a closet. He then fired shots into a home where three people were inside on Loudoun Trace. The shots damaged a window, two walls and the ceiling, police said.

Shortly after, Lawson allegedly shot at a vehicle on Accomack Drive, which caused the vehicle to be inoperable.

Around 10 p.m., a person driving on Shenandoah Drive said Lawson fired and hit their vehicle twice, which caused more than $1,000 worth of damage.

Around midnight, a man told police he heard a loud sound outside his vehicle and spotted a bullet hole. He then drove down Kings Crown Lane and said Lawson rammed into his vehicle. When the victim got out to see the damage, he said he saw Lawson load a magazine into a pistol. The victim said he left fearing for his life.

Around 12:45 a.m., Lawson tried to get into a vehicle on Kings Crown Drive. When the victim went out to see why Lawson was outside an arrest slip states he fired shots at the victim.

Lawson was taken into custody around 1:45 a.m. Friday near Sleepy Hollow Golf Course.

Police said he was on video taking the firearm he used from a vehicle in the 4000 block of Champions Trace Lane.

At least nine cases are pending against Lawson. He is facing charges of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, leaving the scene of an accident, operating on a suspended license

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 19.

